Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2019 | 12:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Former Milan province president Penati dead

Former Milan province president Penati dead

 
Rome
Golf: Open Italia set to start, Molinari vies for 3rd title

Golf: Open Italia set to start, Molinari vies for 3rd title

 
Rome
Climate decree beefed up, now features school bus measures

Climate decree beefed up, now features school bus measures

 
Rome
Alitalia hit by pilot, cabin crew strike

Alitalia hit by pilot, cabin crew strike

 
Rome
Senate starts debating govt's DEF economic blueprint

Senate starts debating govt's DEF economic blueprint

 
Rome
Lower House votes to cut number of MPs

Lower House votes to cut number of MPs

 
Empoli
Man fails to pay train ticket, breaks cop's rib

Man fails to pay train ticket, breaks cop's rib

 
Rome
Soccer: Fonseca gets 2-match ban

Soccer: Fonseca gets 2-match ban

 
Rome
Lower House votes to cut number of MPs

Lower House votes to cut number of MPs

 
Rome
Lower House votes to cut no of MPs

Lower House votes to cut no of MPs

 
Turin
High court upholds Olivetti asbestos acquittals

High court upholds Olivetti asbestos acquittals

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatLotta alla droga
Andria, sequestrato oltre un chilo di marijuana: 3 arresti

Andria, sequestrato oltre un chilo di marijuana: 3 arresti

 
PotenzaPetrolio lucano
Viggiano, perdite al Cova: si va a processo. Ipotizzato disastro ambientale

Viggiano, perdite al Cova: si va a processo. Ipotizzato disastro ambientale

 
MateraInquinamento
Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

Matera, stop alla plastica «si predica bene e si razzola male»

 
TarantoI nodi dell'acciaio
Taranto, il caso immunità penale di Mittal approda alla Consulta

Taranto, il caso immunità penale di Mittal approda alla Consulta

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

Lecce, abusivi: via al primo sgombero, l’alloggio sarà presto assegnato

 
FoggiaIl piano regionale
Trasporto locale,dietrofront: Foggia «riavrà» 300mila km

Trasporto locale,dietrofront: Foggia «riavrà» 300mila km

 
BrindisiSpettacoli
Brindisi, con «Apulia Film Forum» la città è capitale del cinema

Brindisi, con «Apulia Film Forum» la città è capitale del cinema

 
HomeStalking e violenza sessuale
Acquaviva, perseguitò dottoressa ma lei denunciò tardi: prosciolto

Acquaviva, perseguitò dottoressa ma lei denunciò tardi la violenza: prosciolto

 

i più letti

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Potenza, violentata il giorno del suo compleanno dal suo migliore amico e da un complice

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agente ferito da bomba carta

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agenti feriti da bomba carta. Bloccato varco Porto per alcune ore

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Bari, furto nei bagagli: giudice sbaglia persona nel video e condanna innocente

Bari, furto sugli aerei: scambio di persona nel video, condannato un innocente

Il pollo fritto del Kfc arriva a Bari: lavori in corso nei locali della stazione

Il pollo fritto di KFC arriva a Bari: lavori in corso nei locali della stazione

Rome

Alitalia hit by pilot, cabin crew strike

Over 200 flights cancelled

Alitalia hit by pilot, cabin crew strike

Rome, October 9 - Alitalia pilots and cabin crew staged a 24-hour strike called by the Anpac, Anpav and Anp unions on Wednesday. The action forced the Italian airline to cancel 198 flights on Wednesday, around 35% of those it was scheduled to run. It also scrapped a handful of flights late on Tuesday and some scheduled for early on Thursday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati