Alitalia hit by pilot, cabin crew strike

Former Milan province president Penati dead
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Acquaviva, perseguitò dottoressa ma lei denunciò tardi la violenza: prosciolto
i più letti
Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agenti feriti da bomba carta. Bloccato varco Porto per alcune ore
Rome
09 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 9 - Alitalia pilots and cabin crew staged a 24-hour strike called by the Anpac, Anpav and Anp unions on Wednesday. The action forced the Italian airline to cancel 198 flights on Wednesday, around 35% of those it was scheduled to run. It also scrapped a handful of flights late on Tuesday and some scheduled for early on Thursday.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su