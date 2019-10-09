Senate starts debating govt's DEF economic blueprint
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Acquaviva, perseguitò dottoressa ma lei denunciò tardi la violenza: prosciolto
Caporalato nel Potentino, sfruttavano braccianti nei campi: smantellata organizzazione VD
i più letti
Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agenti feriti da bomba carta. Bloccato varco Porto per alcune ore
Rome
09 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 9 - The floor of the Senate on Wednesday began debating the government's update of its DEF economic blueprint. The document, which features the outline of the government's 2020 budget plans, was approved by the Upper House's budget committee on Tuesday. In a hearing on Tuesday, the Bank of Italy and the Audit Court expressed doubts about the government's target of raising around seven billion euros from the fight against tax evasion in 2020.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su