Rome
Senate starts debating govt's DEF economic blueprint

Rome
Lower House votes to cut number of MPs

Empoli
Man fails to pay train ticket, breaks cop's rib

Rome
Soccer: Fonseca gets 2-match ban

Rome
Lower House votes to cut number of MPs

Rome
Lower House votes to cut no of MPs

Turin
High court upholds Olivetti asbestos acquittals

Brussels
Can't give numbers on Malta deal - Lamorgese

Rome
Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

Rome
Veneto TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

Rome
Lower House votes on cutting no of MPs

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

HomeStalking e violenza sessuale
Acquaviva, perseguitò dottoressa ma lei denunciò tardi: prosciolto

PotenzaSfruttamento del lavoro
Caporalato nel Potentino, sfruttavano braccianti nei campi: smantellata organizzazione

Calcio LeccePer tributi 2014
Lecce calcio, sospesa riscossione cartella di 620mila euro

FoggiaA Chieti
Picchiava la compagna: in manette un 32enne di Cerignola

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, ruba in un centro commerciale: arrestato dalla polizia

BatBlitz antidroga
Barletta, sequestrato box con cocaina per un valore di 15mila euro

MateraIl caso
Lavoro in nero, controlli in ristoranti Materano: 10 irregolari

BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, tagli alle prestazioni per i disabili, protestano enti gestori e famiglie

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Bari, tensione durante la protesta dei pescatori: agente ferito da bomba carta

Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

Bari, furto nei bagagli: giudice sbaglia persona nel video e condanna innocente

Il pollo fritto del Kfc arriva a Bari: lavori in corso nei locali della stazione

Document got green light from Upper House committee on Tuesday

Rome, October 9 - The floor of the Senate on Wednesday began debating the government's update of its DEF economic blueprint. The document, which features the outline of the government's 2020 budget plans, was approved by the Upper House's budget committee on Tuesday. In a hearing on Tuesday, the Bank of Italy and the Audit Court expressed doubts about the government's target of raising around seven billion euros from the fight against tax evasion in 2020.

