Senate starts debating govt's DEF economic blueprint

Rome, October 9 - The floor of the Senate on Wednesday began debating the government's update of its DEF economic blueprint. The document, which features the outline of the government's 2020 budget plans, was approved by the Upper House's budget committee on Tuesday. In a hearing on Tuesday, the Bank of Italy and the Audit Court expressed doubts about the government's target of raising around seven billion euros from the fight against tax evasion in 2020.