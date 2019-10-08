Soccer: Fonseca gets 2-match ban
Rome
08 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 8 - Roma coach Paulo Fonseca got a two-match ban Tuesday for vehement protests against the referee after Roma's 1-1 draw with Cagliari Sunday, after the official disallowed a last-minute Roma goal. Fonseca was red-carded (two yellows) for shouting and gesticulating at the ref after a Nikola Kalinic goal was disallowed for a push on a Cagliari defender.
