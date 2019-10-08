Lower House votes to cut no of MPs

Rome, October 8 - The Lower house on Tuesday voted to cut Italy's parliamentarians from 945 to 600, by 553 votes to 14 with two abstentions. After its definitive approval, the bill has now become law. The constitutional reform cuts MPs from 630 to 400 and Senators from 315 to 200. Since it was a constitutional bill, the majority of the Lower House, or 316 votes, was required. The MP cut is a "historic promise kept", the blog of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said ahead of the vote on the reform that would change Italy's founding constitution. "We're almost there: soon our constitutional reform bill will move to the Lower House for the last vote," the party of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said. "It's a historic moment for our country: we will soon have 345 MPs fewer and millions of euros to invest in services for citizens". The blog said the government alliance, with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, "was born principally to immediately achieve two objectives: reducing the number of Senators and MPs and to avert the VAT hike that would have cost 600 euros a year for every Italian family. "With the definitive OK from the Lower House we will be able to say that we have maintained the first of these commitments we made to the Italian people, while the second one will be achieved with the budget bill". The vote on the MP cut went smoothly with the opposition parties voting with the M5S, PD and IV for a long-awaited reform that will streamline governance and make significant savings in parliamentary expenditure. After the final Lower House vote there will be a confirmatory referendum since the bill makes changes to the Italian constitution. The reduction would make the Italian parliament among the smaller ones in the European Union. Voting in favour Tuesday were the M5S, the PD and the populist nationalist opposition parties the League and Brothers of Italy (FdI), as well as Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party. There had been rumours of possible defections in the ranks of the M5S but Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said "it will pass without problems". Minister for Relations with Parliament Federico D'Incà, also of the M5S, said "there will have to be an internal reflection in the M5S unless the reduction in MPs is passed". Roberto Giachetti of IV said the MP cut was "not the answer" to Italy's governance problems and called for a referendum on "superseding perfect bicameralism", a reform that has on several occasions been urged in the past.