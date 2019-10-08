Martedì 08 Ottobre 2019 | 19:25

Rome
Soccer: Fonseca gets 2-match ban

Rome
Lower House votes to cut number of MPs

Rome
Lower House votes to cut no of MPs

Turin
High court upholds Olivetti asbestos acquittals

Brussels
Can't give numbers on Malta deal - Lamorgese

Rome
Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

Rome
Veneto TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

Rome
Lower House votes on cutting no of MPs

Rome
Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

Rome
Veneto TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

Rome
MP cut 'historic promise kept' says M5S

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

BariLa città che cambia
Bari, presto il liceo De Nittis a Madonnella e all'ex Caserma Rossani l'Accademia di Belle Arti

FoggiaA Chieti
Picchiava la compagna: in manette un 32enne di Cerignola

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, ruba in un centro commerciale: arrestato dalla polizia

LecceLa curiosità
Grecìa Salentina, grazie al Dna parte la caccia agli antenati ellenici

BatBlitz antidroga
Barletta, sequestrato box con cocaina per un valore di 15mila euro

MateraIl caso
Lavoro in nero, controlli in ristoranti Materano: 10 irregolari

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, tagli alle prestazioni per i disabili, protestano enti gestori e famiglie

Bari, centrosinistra fa il pieno al nuovo Consiglio metropolitano: 13 seggi su 18

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Bari, inaugurato Centro Mare di Arpa Puglia, è il primo in Italia

Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

Turin

High court upholds Olivetti asbestos acquittals

De Benedetti brothers, Passera cleared definitively

Turin, April 18 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday upheld the acquittals of all the defendants in a trial over the alleged asbestos-related deaths of workers at Olivetti's Ivrea plant near the northern Italian city. The ruling confirmed a lower appeals court's acquittals for former Olivetti chief Carlo De Benedetti and his brother Franco, who were handed jail terms of five years, two months for manslaughter and personal injury at a first instance trial. The case regards the deaths of 12 workers, who did jobs ranging from assembling typewriters and machine maintenance to painting. They died after their retirements between 2003 and early 2013, had been employed between the 1960s and 1990s in areas of the plant that were allegedly contaminated with asbestos fibers. Also cleared, again, was ex-minister Corrado Passera, who had been handed a term of one year, 11 months at the first trial, a ruling that was overturned on first appeal. Passera served as Italy's transport and industry minister from 2011 to 2013 in the emergency technocrat government of ex-premier Mario Monti. The supreme court of appeal rejected a plea from the lower appeals court prosecutor.

