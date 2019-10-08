Can't give numbers on Malta deal - Lamorgese

Brussels, October 8 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said after an EU interior ministers meeting on migrants in Luxembourg Tuesday that "I can't give numbers" of the countries backing a recent swift redistribution deal sealed in Malta. Speaking after France said up to 10 countries might back the accord, Lamorgese said "those who have said yes are the three or four States who had already given their willingness, such as Luxembourg, and Ireland," she said. "We have to work to make the accord valid for the other countries too. "Let's hope we get agreement between November and December". Earlier French EU Minister Amélie de Montchalin said 10 countries and "perhaps more" have decided to back the Malta accord to redistribute migrants as soon as possible.