Martedì 08 Ottobre 2019 | 17:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

 
Rome
Veneto TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

Veneto TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

 
Rome
Lower House votes on cutting no of MPs

Lower House votes on cutting no of MPs

 
Rome
Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

 
Rome
Veneto TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

Veneto TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

 
Rome
MP cut 'historic promise kept' says M5S

MP cut 'historic promise kept' says M5S

 
Rome
Lazio TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

Lazio TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

 
New York
Guercino drawings on show at Morgan Library in NYC

Guercino drawings on show at Morgan Library in NYC

 
Rome
A third of 6-9 yr-olds in Italy overweight or obese-report

A third of 6-9 yr-olds in Italy overweight or obese-report

 
Copenhagen
Mattarella says hopes tariffs won't be applied

Mattarella says hopes tariffs won't be applied

 
Vatican City
Amazon synod to mull women deacons

Amazon synod to mull women deacons

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa città che cambia
Bari, presto il liceo De Nittis a Madonnella e all'ex Caserma Rossani l'Accademia di Belle Arti

Bari, presto il liceo De Nittis a Madonnella e all'ex Caserma Rossani l'Accademia di Belle Arti

 
FoggiaA Chieti
Picchiava la compagna: in manette un 32enne di Cerignola

Picchiava la compagna: in manette un 35enne di Cerignola

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, ruba in un centro commerciale: arrestato dalla polizia

Taranto, ruba in un centro commerciale: arrestato dalla polizia

 
LecceLa curiosità
Grecìa Salentina, grazie al Dna parte la caccia agli antenati ellenici

Grecìa Salentina, grazie al Dna parte la caccia agli antenati ellenici

 
BatBlitz antidroga
Barletta, sequestrato box con cocaina per un valore di 15mila euro

Barletta, sequestrato box con cocaina per un valore di 15mila euro

 
MateraIl caso
Lavoro in nero, controlli in ristoranti Materano: 10 irregolari

Lavoro in nero, controlli in ristoranti Materano: 10 irregolari

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Potenza, violentata il giorno del suo compleanno dal suo migliore amico e da un complice

 
BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, tagli alle prestazioni per i disabili, protestano enti gestori e famiglie

Brindisi, tagli alle prestazioni per i disabili, protestano enti gestori e famiglie

 

i più letti

Bari, centrosinistra fa il pieno al nuovo Consiglio metropolitano: 13 seggi su 18

Bari, pieno csx al nuovo Consiglio metropolitano: 14 seggi su 18 Boom Maurodinoia, gli eletti

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Potenza, violentata il giorno del suo compleanno dal suo migliore amico e da un complice

Bari, inaugurato Centro Mare di Arpa Puglia, è il primo in Italia

Bari, inaugurato Centro Mare di Arpa Puglia, è il primo in Italia

Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

Rome

Veneto TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

Until hearing of Italia Nostra appeal on October 16

Veneto TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

Rome, October 8 - The regional administrative court (TAR) of the Veneto on Tuesday barred Italy's loan of Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man to the Louvre in Paris. The TAR upheld an appeal from conservation body Italia Nostra. The TAR suspended the loan from Venice's Accademia galleries. The Paris show is scheduled to start on October 24. In this light, the TAR tabled a discussion in its chamber for October 16. This is when the Italia Nostra appeal will be more fully examined. The culture ministry said the TAR ruling was "incomprehensible" and called on it to reverse it at its chamber session.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati