MP cut 'historic promise kept' says M5S

Martedì 08 Ottobre 2019 | 17:54

Rome, October 8 - The reduction in Italy's parliamentarians from 945 to 600 is a "historic promise kept", the blog of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said on Tuesday ahead of a key vote in the Senate for the reform that would change Italy's founding constitution. "We're almost there: soon our constitutional reform bill will move to the Lower House for the last vote," the party of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said. "It's a historic moment for our country: we will soon have 345 MPs fewer and millions of euros to invest in services for citizens". The blog said the government alliance, with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, "was born principally to immediately achieve two objectives: reducing the number of Senators and MPs and to avert the VAT hike that would have cost 600 euros a year for every Italian family. "With the definitive OK from the Lower House we will be able to say that we have maintained the first of these commitments we made to the Italian people, while the second one will be achieved with the budget bill". The vote on the MP cut is expected to go smoothly with most of the opposition parties having said they will vote with the M5S, PD and IV for a long-awaited reform that will streamline governance and make significant savings in parliamentary expenditure. After the final Lower House vote, expected later this year, there will be a confirmatory referendum since the bill makes changes to the Italian constitution. The reduction would make the Italian parliament among the smaller ones in the European Union. Voting in favour Tuesday will be the M5S, the PD and the populist nationalist opposition parties the League and Brothers of Italy (FdI). There were rumours of possible defections in the ranks of the M5S but Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said "it will pass without problems". Minister for Relations with Parliament Federico D'Incà, also of the M5S, said "there will have to be an internal reflection in the M5S unless the reduction in MPs is passed".

