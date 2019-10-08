Martedì 08 Ottobre 2019 | 16:22

Rome
Lazio TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

New York
Guercino drawings on show at Morgan Library in NYC

Rome
A third of 6-9 yr-olds in Italy overweight or obese-report

Copenhagen
Mattarella says hopes tariffs won't be applied

Vatican City
Amazon synod to mull women deacons

Rome
Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

Turin
Driverless SUV hits 3 kids, one badly injured

Milan
Milan-Cortina: 'Other names' for CEO says Fontana

Rome
EU close to deal to combat VAT fraud - Gualtieri

Rome

Cucchi 'watershed year' says sister

 
Rome
Soccer: anti-racism body to be set up in 2020

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

FoggiaA Chieti
Picchiava la compagna: in manette un 32enne di Cerignola

BariLotta al caporalato
Bari, in 3 sfruttati per 2,50 euro all'ora: arrestato titolare di un mattatoio

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, ruba in un centro commerciale: arrestato dalla polizia

LecceLa curiosità
Grecìa Salentina, grazie al Dna parte la caccia agli antenati ellenici

BatBlitz antidroga
Barletta, sequestrato box con cocaina per un valore di 15mila euro

MateraIl caso
Lavoro in nero, controlli in ristoranti Materano: 10 irregolari

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, tagli alle prestazioni per i disabili, protestano enti gestori e famiglie

'Like seeing his mind at work' says curator

New York, October 8 - New York's Morgan Library is showing all its drawings by Guercino plus two loaned by private collections "to pay homage to the virtuosity" of what an artist called the "greatest draughtsman of the Italian Baroque". The show, which opened October 4, runs until February 2 next year. It spans the entire career of the self-taught artist from Cento near Venice, from his initial admiration of the Carraccis in Bologna. Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, known as Guercino (1591-1666), was arguably the most interesting and diverse draftsman of the Italian Baroque era, a natural virtuoso who created brilliant drawings in a broad range of media. The Morgan owns more than twenty-five works by the artist, and these are the subject of a focused exhibition, supplemented by a handful of loans from public and private New York collections. The exhibition will include sheets from all moments of the artist's career. His early awareness of the work of the Carraccis in Bologna is documented by figures drawn from everyday life as well as brilliant caricatures; two drawings for Guercino's own drawing manual are further testament to his interest in questions of academic practice. Following his career, a range of preparatory drawings includes studies made in connection with his earliest altarpieces as well as his mature masterpieces, including multiple studies for several projects, allowing the visitor to see Guercino's mind at work as he reconsidered his ideas. The Morgan's holdings also include studies for engravings, as well as highly finished landscape and figure drawings that were independent works. While some of the Morgan's Guercino drawings are well known, they have never been exhibited or published as a group, and the selection includes a number of new acquisitions. Curator John Marciari said "Guercino did not limit himself to a single study for each project but drew and drew, often radically changing his mind. "It's like seeing his mind at work".

