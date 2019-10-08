Lazio TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
08 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 8 - The regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio on Tuesday barred Italy's loan of Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man to the Louvre in Paris. The TAR upheld an appeal from conservation body Italia Nostra. The TAR suspended the loan from Venice's Accademia galleries. The Paris show is scheduled to start on October 24. In this light, the TAR tabled a discussion in its chamber for October 16. This is when the Italia Nostra appeal will be more fully examined.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su