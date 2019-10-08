Mattarella says hopes tariffs won't be applied

Copenhagen, October 8 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday he hoped US punitive tariffs in retaliation for Airbus concessions would not be applied. Speaking in Copenhagen, Mattarella said he hoped that "the application of the measures will never be carried out". He said "we hold dear the relationship with the USA and we must work together to recover the original spirit of transatlantic relations". Mattarella said "there is the risk of a spiral that would contradict the Euro-Atlantic spirit". "That is why a united response from the European Union is needed". "No single country, alone, can think of resolving the tariffs issue". Mattarella discussed the application of the US tariffs on European products with danish Prime Minister Mette Freder Iksen. Their talks also touched on migrants, the climate crisis and the EU budget. The United States on Wednesday said it would slap 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies, and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies. The announcement came after the World Trade Organization gave Washington a green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods annually in the long-running case, a move that threatens to ignite a tit-for-tat transatlantic trade war. The measures would follow tariffs levied by the United States and China on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other's goods in their more than year-old trade war.