Milan-Cortina: 'Other names' for CEO says Fontana

Milan, October 8 - There are "other names" being considered as managing director of the 2026 Cortina-Milan Winter Olympics beyond the short list of three that has been leaked to Italian newspapers, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana told ANSA Tuesday. The short list of Alberto Baldan, Tom Mockridge and Vincenzo Novari was published by several newspapers on Tuesday. Fontana decried the leak. "People who speak (to the media) after agreeing to maintain confidentiality are wrong," he said. And he stressed that the reported short list was not "definitive". "There's really no telling that the person who will be chosen is one of those three persons. We are talking about other names too". The Winter Olympics is returning to Italy after the 2006 Turin Olympics.