Rome
Lazio TAR bars loan of Vitruvian Man to Louvre

New York
Guercino drawings on show at Morgan Library in NYC

Rome
A third of 6-9 yr-olds in Italy overweight or obese-report

Copenhagen
Mattarella says hopes tariffs won't be applied

Vatican City
Amazon synod to mull women deacons

Rome
Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

Turin
Driverless SUV hits 3 kids, one badly injured

Milan
Milan-Cortina: 'Other names' for CEO says Fontana

Rome
EU close to deal to combat VAT fraud - Gualtieri

Rome

Cucchi 'watershed year' says sister

 
Rome
Soccer: anti-racism body to be set up in 2020

Serie C
Bari calcio, Sabbione: «Gol da centrocampo? Un tiro fortunato»

FoggiaA Chieti
Picchiava la compagna: in manette un 32enne di Cerignola

BariLotta al caporalato
Bari, in 3 sfruttati per 2,50 euro all'ora: arrestato titolare di un mattatoio

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, ruba in un centro commerciale: arrestato dalla polizia

LecceLa curiosità
Grecìa Salentina, grazie al Dna parte la caccia agli antenati ellenici

BatBlitz antidroga
Barletta, sequestrato box con cocaina per un valore di 15mila euro

MateraIl caso
Lavoro in nero, controlli in ristoranti Materano: 10 irregolari

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, tagli alle prestazioni per i disabili, protestano enti gestori e famiglie

Bari, centrosinistra fa il pieno al nuovo Consiglio metropolitano: 13 seggi su 18

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Bari, inaugurato Centro Mare di Arpa Puglia, è il primo in Italia

Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

Turin

Driverless SUV hits 3 kids, one badly injured

Parked car slid down slope

Turin, October 8 - Three children were injured, one very seriously, after being hit by a SUV near a nursery school on Tuesday in the town of Chieri, near Turin, Carabinieri police sources said. There was no one at the wheel of the car at the time, the sources said. The car appears to have been parked on a slope near the nursery and, for reasons that must be established, suddenly started to slide down it. The vehicle belongs to one of the owners of the nursery who had loaned it to a brother, according to the sources. The child who was most seriously injured suffered head, chest and stomach injuries and was set to undergo a neurosurgery operation, the sources said.

