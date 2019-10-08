Driverless SUV hits 3 kids, one badly injured

Turin, October 8 - Three children were injured, one very seriously, after being hit by a SUV near a nursery school on Tuesday in the town of Chieri, near Turin, Carabinieri police sources said. There was no one at the wheel of the car at the time, the sources said. The car appears to have been parked on a slope near the nursery and, for reasons that must be established, suddenly started to slide down it. The vehicle belongs to one of the owners of the nursery who had loaned it to a brother, according to the sources. The child who was most seriously injured suffered head, chest and stomach injuries and was set to undergo a neurosurgery operation, the sources said.