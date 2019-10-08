Italy must reform life terms says Strasbourg court

Rome, October 8 - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday ruled that Italy must reform its law on life imprisonment which states that inmates cannot have time off unless they collaborate with justice. The court rejected an appeal from Rome for a new judgement after an unfavourable judgment issued on June 13. In that ruling, the court urged Italy to revise its laws mandating life sentences for certain very serious crimes, and ruling out sentence reductions unless inmates turned informant. Life terms subject the prisoner to inhuman and degrading treatment, violating their dignity, the ECHR said. The court ruling regarded Marcello Viola, found guilty of mafia association, multiple murder and robbery, who has been in jail since the start of the 1990s. The ECHR sentence did not mean that Viola should be released. But Italy was ordered to pay him 6,000 euros in court costs.