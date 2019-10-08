Martedì 08 Ottobre 2019 | 14:50

Rome
EU close to deal to combat VAT fraud - Gualtieri

Rome

Rome
Soccer: anti-racism body to be set up in 2020

Rome
Some 250,000 young people have left Italy in 10 years

Rome
Intelligence services unite country, don't divide - Conte

Brussels
Debate needed on reforming stability pact - Dombrovskis

Milan
Soccer: Milan sack Giampaolo, Pioli set to take over

Rome
Not possible to lower all taxes says Bank of Italy

Rome
High tax evasion hampers Italy's growth says ISTAT

Rome
Falcone killer Brusca's bid for house arrest rejected

Rome
V. important meeting with Di Maio says Regeni dad

Dopo la vittoria
Bari, Vivarini ha i piedi per terra: «Tutto bene, ma si può fare di più»

NewsweekLa novità
Il pollo fritto del Kfc arriva a Bari: lavori in corso nei locali della stazione

FoggiaIl Blitz
Cerignola avvelenata da rifiuti bitumosi: 13 denunce e oltre 2 milioni di beni sequestrati

TarantoI fondi
Regione Puglia, stanziati 1,6 mln per tre interventi a Taranto

BatBlitz antidroga
Barletta, sequestrato box con cocaina per un valore di 15mila euro

MateraIl caso
Lavoro in nero, controlli in ristoranti Materano: 10 irregolari

LecceL'aggressione
Salice Salentino, anziana di 89 anni rapinata in casa: malore per lo spavento

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, presa a pugni e violentata il giorno del suo compleanno

BrindisiSanità
Brindisi, tagli alle prestazioni per i disabili, protestano enti gestori e famiglie

Bari, centrosinistra fa il pieno al nuovo Consiglio metropolitano: 13 seggi su 18

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Bari, inaugurato Centro Mare di Arpa Puglia, è il primo in Italia

Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

GdF sequestra beni per 16mln a ex vicepresidente Foggia Calcio, anche Porsche e Rolex

Rome

Italy has proposed minimum real tax rate for Web giants

Rome, October 8 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday that the European Union was close to reaching an agreement on a system to make value-added-tax fraud much harder. "In Europe we are working to switch to a definitive VAT regime which would eliminate the opportunities for the fraud carousel," Gualtieri said. The minister added that Italy was pressing for the EU to bring in a minimum level of effective taxation for multinationals, especially Web giants, to make sure they pay their bit. "Italy has just asked the European Commission to present a directive on a minimum effective taxation level," he said. He added that Italy was "very close to closing an agreement on enhanced cooperation at the European level for a tax on financial transactions".

