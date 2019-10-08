EU close to deal to combat VAT fraud - Gualtieri

Rome, October 8 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday that the European Union was close to reaching an agreement on a system to make value-added-tax fraud much harder. "In Europe we are working to switch to a definitive VAT regime which would eliminate the opportunities for the fraud carousel," Gualtieri said. The minister added that Italy was pressing for the EU to bring in a minimum level of effective taxation for multinationals, especially Web giants, to make sure they pay their bit. "Italy has just asked the European Commission to present a directive on a minimum effective taxation level," he said. He added that Italy was "very close to closing an agreement on enhanced cooperation at the European level for a tax on financial transactions".