Cucchi 'watershed year' says sister

Rome, October 8 - This has been a "watershed year" in the case of Stefano Cucchi, a Rome draughtsman allegedly beaten to death by police, his sister Ilaria said at the presentation of the fifth memorial day dedicated to her brother who died 10 years ago. She said this year had seen a "turning point" because police had told a court about the fatal beating by colleagues. "May this remain the year of change and turning point not only because it is the 10th year but because finally in the courtrooms where we have fought for years, truth has entered loud and clear, a truth that was clear to us since October 2009," she said. Last month a witness said police "had fun beating" Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi, during a trial in which three Carabinieri officers are accused of beating the man so severely that he died of his injuries. The witness, a detainee called Luigi Laina', said he met Cucchi during the night between October 16 and 17, 2009, in the medical ward of Rome's Regina Coeli prison, and that Cucchi told him that he was "beaten by two Carabinieri". Cucchi, however, also reportedly told him that his wounds "were caused by a fall", the witness said. The Cucchi case has dragged on for years, and recently senior Carabinieri officers were charged with taking part in a cover-up.