Some 250,000 young people have left Italy in 10 years

EU close to deal to combat VAT fraud - Gualtieri
Rome
08 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 8 - Half a million Italian people have moved away from the country in the last 10 years, and half of them were aged between 15 and 34, according to a report presented by the Leone Moressa Foundation on Tuesday. The report said that the departure of these 250,000 young people has cost the nation 16 billion euros in terms of the lost gross domestic product, over one percentage point of GDP.
