Intelligence services unite country, don't divide - Conte

Rome, October 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy's intelligence services were a force for national unity as he took part in a ceremony to swear-in new recruits on Tuesday. "I have seen how the intelligence (service) is an assent for the whole nation, a community of valiant professionals who, by guaranteeing the country's security, protect the sphere of national interests that unite and do not divide," he said. He also stressed that the intelligence agencies are not above parliamentary scrutiny. "As it is the protector of democracy, it is not conceivable for it to move outside parliamentary control and the tasks the government assigns it," Conte said. Conte reportedly intends to report to parliamentary intelligence oversight body COPASIR about controversial talks US Attorney General William Barr had with top Italian intelligence officials in Rome last month. The meeting was reportedly part of Barr's effort to look into the events that led to Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.