Debate needed on reforming stability pact - Dombrovskis

Brussels, October 7 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday that a debate should be held about how to revise the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP), something Rome has long been calling for. Speaking at the European Parliament hearing for his renomination, Dombrovskis said that the SGP's rules "have become too complex. "We will need a major debate to see if there is widespread consensus to simplify them," he continued. Dombrovskis said one of the aims of his next term will be to "use economic, budget and financial policy to support the Green and digital transformation". He also said that the EU "will continue to use the flexibility foreseen in the Stability Pact" and will work on a plan to "unblock a trillion euros in sustainable investments in 10 years". He also said a EU-level minimum wage will be "among the first legislative proposals".