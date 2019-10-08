Soccer: Milan sack Giampaolo, Pioli set to take over

Milan, October 8 - AC Milan have sacked Marco Giampaolo after their poor start to the season and are set to appoint Stefano Pioli as their new head coach, sources said Tuesday. Former Lazio, Inter, Fiorentina boss Pioli is set to sign a contract that will run until 2021 and he will be in charge of Wednesday's training session, the sources said. Milan opted for Pioli after being unable to hire Luciano Spalletti, who had trouble rescinding a contract with his former side Inter.