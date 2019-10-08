Martedì 08 Ottobre 2019 | 11:46

Rome

Not possible to lower all taxes says Bank of Italy

Central bank says comprehensive fiscal reform necessary

Not possible to lower all taxes says Bank of Italy

Rome, October 8 - Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Luigi Federico Signorini said Tuesday that an overhaul of the tax system is a good idea while stressing that it is not possible to cut all taxes. In a parliamentary hearing on the government's updated DEF economic blueprint, Signorini said "comprehensive tax reform, based on careful, analysis, seems necessary". But he added that this "cannot consist in lowering all taxes". Signorini said the central bank was "in favour" of the government giving incentives for people to make payments via cards or in other ways that can be traced in order to combat tax evasion. He also said that the government's planned cut to the labour-tax wedge could give a "not irrelevant" stimulus to the economy.

