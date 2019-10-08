High tax evasion hampers Italy's growth says ISTAT

Rome, October 8 - National statistics agency ISTAT said Tuesday that widespread tax evasion is a big problem that is holding back Italy's economic growth. ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo told a parliamentary hearing on the government's updated DEF economic blueprint that its data shows "the persistence of high levels of evasion of tax and social security contributions, critical aspects for reinforcing our country's growth and competitive capacity and for the fairness of the public finances". ISTAT's report on the DEF estimated that evasion caused an average tax gap of 109.7 billion euros in 2014-16 period.