V. important meeting with Di Maio says Regeni dad

Rome, October 7 - The father of Giulio Regeni, the Italian student kidnapped and tortured to death in Cairo in early 2016, on Monday said a meeting with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had been "very important". Claudio Regeni said "now let's hope for a change of pace towards the Egyptian counterpart too". Di Maio said Egypt's stalling on the case was "no longer tolerable" so the government would implement a "change of pace and attitude" to get to the truth, sources told ANSA. Di Maio and Premier Giuseppe Conte met with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi last month in New York and discussed the unsolved case of Regeni, who was researching Cairo street seller unions for his Cambridge Phd thesis. "The first meeting I and Premier Conte had this morning was with Sisi, and obviously the Regeni case was the focus," the foreign minister said on September 23. "We expect answers from Egypt as soon as possible on how they intend to hold those behind the crime responsible". The Italian government will continue to work to discover the truth on the matter and to hold the guilty parties responsible, he added. Italy has identified several members of the Egyptian intelligence apparatus they say had a part in Regeni's torture and murder.