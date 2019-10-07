Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2019 | 19:56

Rome
V. important meeting with Di Maio says Regeni dad

Verona
Milan-Cortina: Team work says Malagò

Brussels
Stop funds without investment in south EC tells Italy

Rome
Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, at least 13 dead

Rome
Huawei says 'scapegoat', hurt by Pompeo

Florence
Renzi parents convicted of issuing false invoices

Florence
Renzi parents convicted of issuing false invoices

Rome
Italian link to Nobel Prize for Medicine

Brussels
Stop funds without investment in south EC tells Italy

Rome
Mannequin of Greta Thunberg hung from Rome bridge

Rome
Landini calls for bigger tax wedge cut

Dopo la vittoria
Bari, Vivarini ha i piedi per terra: «Tutto bene, ma si può fare di più»

Leccemusica
Maria Antonietta e Giorgio Poi a Lecce per SEIYoung, rassegna under 35

Baritaglio del nastro
Bari, inaugurato Centro Mare di Arpa Puglia, è il primo in Italia

Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, è ancora in Italia nonostante l'espulsione dal territorio nazionale: denunciato montenegrino

Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, cavalli feriti e denutriti: maneggio sequestrato

Batnel nordbarese
Trani, estorce denaro a imprenditore con metodo mafioso: arrestato 38enne

PotenzaPetrolio
Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

MateraL'annuncio
Matera 2019: bus per stazione di Ferrandina a rischio

FoggiaLa visita
Stornarella, sottosegretario Miur va a trovare Potito a scuola

Rome

Change of pace towards Egypt says FM

Rome, October 7 - The father of Giulio Regeni, the Italian student kidnapped and tortured to death in Cairo in early 2016, on Monday said a meeting with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had been "very important". Claudio Regeni said "now let's hope for a change of pace towards the Egyptian counterpart too". Di Maio said Egypt's stalling on the case was "no longer tolerable" so the government would implement a "change of pace and attitude" to get to the truth, sources told ANSA. Di Maio and Premier Giuseppe Conte met with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi last month in New York and discussed the unsolved case of Regeni, who was researching Cairo street seller unions for his Cambridge Phd thesis. "The first meeting I and Premier Conte had this morning was with Sisi, and obviously the Regeni case was the focus," the foreign minister said on September 23. "We expect answers from Egypt as soon as possible on how they intend to hold those behind the crime responsible". The Italian government will continue to work to discover the truth on the matter and to hold the guilty parties responsible, he added. Italy has identified several members of the Egyptian intelligence apparatus they say had a part in Regeni's torture and murder.

