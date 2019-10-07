Milan-Cortina: Team work says Malagò

Verona, October 7 - Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò said after a session of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics 2026 organising committee that "here there are persons who have different histories, some in politics, some outside, but team work exists." He said "there is a work in progress; after careful analysis we have identified a triad and we will continue drafting the governance and finding the person who will have the responsibility of management." Sport Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said "I'm happy to have taken part in this first meeting as minister, the government's choice is strategic to invest a lot in this sector and we can only provide the government's commitment and support in all the necessary forms for this great event. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the three CEO candidates were all Italian.