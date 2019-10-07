Stop funds without investment in south EC tells Italy

Brussels, October 7 - The European Commission has sent Italy a letter saying that Rome risks a cut in EU structural funds unless it maintains "an adequate level" of funding for its poorer south, the Mezzogiorno, the director general for regional policy, Marc Lemaitre, said on Monday. The letter indicates "the more than concerning figures for investments in the south, which are down and do not respect the levels envisaged so as not to violate the EU rule on additionality," he said. The rules are enshrined in EU norms on cohesion. Italy's minister for the south, Giuseppe Provenzano, replied that "there is an emergency for the south, I'm working with urgency".