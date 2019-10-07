Huawei says 'scapegoat', hurt by Pompeo

Rome, October 7 - Huawei Italia President Luigi De Vecchis on Monday castigated US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for warning Italy against using the Chinese TLC giant's 5G services during his recent visit to Italy saying "there is an ongoing geopolitical battle between the USA and China of which Huawei is a scapegoat". De Vecchis said "we can't give credit to a gentleman who comes here to say 'Huawei out of the public administration', it is great damage for us". Speaking at a hearing on the government's cybersecurity decree, DE Vecchis warned that if Huawei was to become the victim of discrimination "it would leave Italy, and therefore one thousands employees would have to find a new job".