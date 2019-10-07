Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2019 | 18:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, at least 13 dead

Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, at least 13 dead

 
Rome
Huawei says 'scapegoat', hurt by Pompeo

Huawei says 'scapegoat', hurt by Pompeo

 
Florence
Renzi parents convicted of issuing false invoices

Renzi parents convicted of issuing false invoices

 
Florence
Renzi parents convicted of issuing false invoices

Renzi parents convicted of issuing false invoices

 
Rome
Italian link to Nobel Prize for Medicine

Italian link to Nobel Prize for Medicine

 
Brussels
Stop funds without investment in south EC tells Italy

Stop funds without investment in south EC tells Italy

 
Rome
Mannequin of Greta Thunberg hung from Rome bridge

Mannequin of Greta Thunberg hung from Rome bridge

 
Rome
Landini calls for bigger tax wedge cut

Landini calls for bigger tax wedge cut

 
Rome
Fight tax evasion to lower taxes Conte tells unions

Fight tax evasion to lower taxes Conte tells unions

 
Reggio Calabria
Teacher suspended for beating kids

Teacher suspended for beating kids

 
Rome
Italian space-debris experiment starts on ISS

Italian space-debris experiment starts on ISS

 

Il Biancorosso

Dopo la vittoria
Bari, Vivarini ha i piedi per terra: «Tutto bene, ma si può fare di più»

Bari, Vivarini ha i piedi per terra: «Tutto bene, ma si può fare di più»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccemusica
Maria Antonietta e Giorgio Poi a Lecce per SEIYoung, rassegna under 35

Maria Antonietta e Giorgio Poi a Lecce per SEIYoung, rassegna under 35

 
Baritaglio del nastro
Bari, inaugurato Centro Mare di Arpa Puglia, è il primo in Italia

Bari, inaugurato Centro Mare di Arpa Puglia, è il primo in Italia

 
Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, è ancora in Italia nonostante l'espulsione dal territorio nazionale: denunciato montenegrino

Brindisi, è ancora in Italia nonostante l'espulsione dal territorio nazionale: denunciato montenegrino

 
Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, cavalli feriti e denutriti: maneggio sequestrato

Manduria, cavalli feriti e denutriti: maneggio sequestrato

 
Batnel nordbarese
Trani, estorce denaro a imprenditore con metodo mafioso: arrestato 38enne

Trani, estorce denaro a imprenditore con metodo mafioso: arrestato 38enne

 
PotenzaPetrolio
Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

 
MateraL'annuncio
Matera 2019: bus per stazione di Ferrandina a rischio

Matera 2019: bus per stazione di Ferrandina a rischio

 
FoggiaLa visita
Stornarella, sottosegretario Miur va a trovare Potito a scuola

Stornarella, sottosegretario Miur va a trovare Potito a scuola VIDEO

 

i più letti

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Bari, centrosinistra fa il pieno al nuovo Consiglio metropolitano: 13 seggi su 18

Bari, centrosinistra fa il pieno al nuovo Consiglio metropolitano: 14 seggi su 18
Boom Maurodinoia, tutti gli eletti

Bitritto, salvo per miracolo dopo incidente, monito ai coetanei: «La vita è una»

Bitritto, salvo per miracolo dopo incidente, monito ai coetanei: «La vita è una»

Bari, auto si ribalta vicino il bar Riviera sul lungomare: 3 feriti

Bari, auto si ribalta vicino il bar Riviera sul lungomare: 3 feriti

Fumo a bordo, paura sul Bari-Londra: atterraggio di emergenza a Basilea

Fumo a bordo, paura sul Bari-Londra: atterraggio di emergenza a Basilea

Florence

Renzi parents convicted of issuing false invoices

Get 1 yr, 9 mts each

Renzi parents convicted of issuing false invoices

Florence, October 7 - A Florence court on on Monday handed down sentences of one year, nine months for the parents of ex-premier, former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and now head of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, Matteo Renzi, in a false invoices case. A third defendant, businessman Luigi Dagostino, got two years. Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli denied the charges. But a prosecutor said the three acted criminally in issuing two false invoices, perhaps not only for allegedly dodging taxes. He said Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli "are two experienced businesspeople who issue invoices for major sums, meant to evade taxes". Dagostino also issued fake invoices for the same ends, the prosecutor said. The issuing of the invoices may also have had "other purposes" which the prosecutor did not go into. The Renzis said they would appeal the verdict. Tiziano Renzi said: "I am aware that it is only a first moment, I have not absolutely lost faith in justice and I await the appeals trial with my dfence attorneys".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati