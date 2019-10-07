Italian link to Nobel Prize for Medicine

Rome, October 7 - There is an Italian link to Monday's Nobel Prize in Medicine for Briton Peter Ratcliffe and William Kaelin e Gregg Semenza of the USA. "We collaborated with Ratcliffe to see if the mechanism with which plants perceive oxygen, discovered by us, is similar to the one on which the scientist who got the Nobel today was working on with animal cells," said Pierdomenico Perata of Pisa's Sant'Anna School. Perata worked with Francesco Licausi and Beatrice Giuntoli, now both at Pisa University.