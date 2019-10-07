Mannequin of Greta Thunberg hung from Rome bridge

Rome, October 7 - A mannequin of teen Swedish climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg was found hanging from a Rome bridge on Monday. The mannequin was hanging from a rope from the bridge in Via Isacco Newton. The mannequin, with Thunberg's pigtails and rain jacket, bore a placard saying "Great is your god". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggio, of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the episode was "shameful". Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said "we condemn this macabre violence against Greta". The PD said "this is an offence against millions of young people". Environment Minister Sergio Costa, of the M5S, said "this act will not intimidate us" in seeking ways to mitigate climate change. The Italian chapter of the World Wide Fund for Nature said the mannequin was an "incitement to hatred". A group calling itself the "Bright Ones" claimed responsibility for the incident on Facebook saying "we hanged Greta Thunberg in Rome. The mannequin has her face and even her pigtails. Other action will follow".