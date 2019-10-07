Landini calls for bigger tax wedge cut

Rome, October 7 - CGIL trade union chief Maurizio Landini on Monday called for a bigger cut to the labour tax wedge than that outlined by Premier Giusepe Conte in talks with his union and the other two big federations, CISL and UIL, earlier Monday. "We want the tax wedge cut but the figures put on the table are still not sufficient, they must be increased," said Landini, whose CGIL is Italy's biggest and most leftwing union. "We're not going to give out numbers, but we want to reach concrete results". Landini urged the government to offer the tax wedge cut to more workers than only those who earn up to 26,000 euros a year, and to include pensioners too. "Today a step in the right direction was taken but we need more answers," he said.