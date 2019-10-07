Italian space-debris experiment starts on ISS

Rome, October 7 - An Italian experiment to observe meteors and space debris is set to start on the International Space Station (ISS) at 19:00 Italian time on Monday. The experiment features the use of a telescope, the Mini-Euso, which will capture images all night after being installed by Russian astronauts Oleg Skripočka and Aleksandr Skvorcov. It is the result of a collaboration between Italian Space Agency ASI, Russian Space agency Roscosmo, the Italian national Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) and Rome's Tor Vergata University. "The experiment will be installed on the transparent window of the Russian Zvezda module of the International Space Station and it will be pointed towards Earth," Giovanni Valentini, the head of ASI resources on the ISS, told ANSA. "It will take images all night and tomorrow morning it will be turned off. It will be installed again in the next session, scheduled for October 19". The experiment could pave the way for a system to remove space debris by lasers.