State museums worth 1.6% of GDP, 27 bn

Rome, October 7 - Italy's 358 state museums in 2018 generated 27 billion euros, or 1.6% of gross domestic product, according to a report out Monday. The museums employed 117,000 people and generated earnings of 278 million euros on 53 million visitors, said the report by the Boston Consulting Group for the culture ministry, entitled "Culture: Strategic Lever for the Country's Growth". The report was presented by Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. "Investing in culture and our museum patrimony is good for minds, souls, and also very good for the economy of the country", he said. "There is still a great deal of work to be done, and a lot of resources are needed". photo: queue at Uffizi Gallery in Florence