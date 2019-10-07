Teacher suspended for beating kids

Reggio Calabria, October 7 - An Italian elementary school teacher was suspended for a year Monday for beating and insulting children near Reggio Calabria. The alleged mistreatment took place at a school at Melito Porto Salvo. The woman was suspended on the basis of statements from children and footage from a surveillance camera police installed after their complaints. One of the pupils reportedly told police "we were all shocked, there were two kids on the ground and the teacher who hurt them said she didnt care". It is the latest in a string of such cases across the country.