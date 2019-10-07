Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2019 | 16:25

Rome
Fight tax evasion to lower taxes Conte tells unions

Reggio Calabria
Teacher suspended for beating kids

Rome
Italian space-debris experiment starts on ISS

Rome
State museums worth 1.6% of GDP, 27 bn

Vatican City
Pope opens synod on Amazon, says 'approach on tip-toe'

Rome
Mannequin of Greta Thunberg hung from Rome bridge

Rome
Falcone killer Brusca asks house arrest

Rome
Holsters not to blame for Trieste police deaths -Gabrielli

Florence
Renzi parents 1 yr 9 mt term asked

Rome
Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, at least 13 dead

Olbia
Man dies in cargo ship accident

Dopo la vittoria
Bari, Vivarini ha i piedi per terra: «Tutto bene, ma si può fare di più»

BariGli appuntamenti
Bari, nuova stagione del Teatro Palazzo con Boni, Pedrini, Sgarbi, Savino

Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, è ancora in Italia nonostante l'espulsione dal territorio nazionale: denunciato montenegrino

Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, cavalli feriti e denutriti: maneggio sequestrato

Batnel nordbarese
Trani, estorce denaro a imprenditore con metodo mafioso: arrestato 38enne

PotenzaPetrolio
Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

MateraL'annuncio
Matera 2019: bus per stazione di Ferrandina a rischio

FoggiaLa visita
Stornarella, sottosegretario Miur va a trovare Potito a scuola

Leccenel Salento
S.M. di Leuca, 25 migranti curdi soccorsi dopo due giorni in mare

Vatican City

Respect history, culture, good lifestyles Francis urges bishops

Vatican City, October 7 - Pope Francis on Monday opened the Catholic Church's Synod of Bishops on the Amazon urging the synod fathers "to approach Amazon peoples on tip-toes, respecting their history, their culture, and their style of good living". Francis urged the bishops to respect the "reality of people, which is sovereign". He remarked, among other things, that it was "sad" to hear remarks about the hair plumes of the indigenous people. The session will pay for the reforestation of 50 hectares of Amazon forest, he said. The rapporteur of the synod, Cardinal Claudio Hummes, said the Amazon was threatened by political interests. He also said local Catholics had responded to a shortage of priests by requesting the ordination of married men in their communities. A local nun said that it was nuns who carried out most of the baptisms in the region.

