Holsters not to blame for Trieste police deaths -Gabrielli

Rome, October 7 - Italian Police Chief Franco Gabrielli on Monday dismissed speculation that faulty holsters could have made it possible for a man to take possession of officers' weapons and kill two policemen in a shooting spree at the police headquarters in Trieste on Friday. Officers Pierluigi Rotta and Matteo Demenego were killed during the spree by Alejandro Augusto Stephan Meran, a 29-year-old Dominican national, and another cop was injured. "There is no link between the hypothetical ineffectiveness of the holster and the episode in which two of our colleagues died," Gabrielli told La7 television. "The issue of supplies, however, exists because we have schizophrenic funding and we are perennially in difficulty". Prosecutors intend to get experts to do a psychiatric report on Meran to determine whether he is mentally ill, sources said Monday. A warrant issued by a judge at the weekend for Meran to continue to be held in custody said he acted lucidly during the shooting spree and there was no evidence of mental illness. He was reportedly taken in by police after his brother called to say he was responsible for an attack and the robbery of a scooter. Once at the police station, he is thought to have asked to go to the toilet and then to have taken the gun off the officer who accompanied him. He killed that officer and then another, also taking hold of the second policeman's gun, and kept shooting until he was neutralized. In all, he is said to have fired 17 shots and police said "he could have killed 10 of us", according to media reports. Meran is now in Trieste's Ernesto Mari after being discharged from the Cattinara hospital.