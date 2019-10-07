Man dies in cargo ship accident

Fight tax evasion to lower taxes Conte tells unions
07 Ottobre 2019
Olbia, October 7 - A man died in an accident aboard an Italian cargo ship heading from Cagliari to Porto Torres on Sardinia on Monday. The accident took place on the 'Malta', a ship belonging to the Grimaldi line. Another man was injured in the accident. The coast guard from Olbia are investigating. An autopsy has been ordered.
