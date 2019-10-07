Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2019 | 16:27

Rome
Fight tax evasion to lower taxes Conte tells unions

Fight tax evasion to lower taxes Conte tells unions

 
Reggio Calabria
Teacher suspended for beating kids

Teacher suspended for beating kids

 
Rome
Italian space-debris experiment starts on ISS

Italian space-debris experiment starts on ISS

 
Rome
State museums worth 1.6% of GDP, 27 bn

State museums worth 1.6% of GDP, 27 bn

 
Vatican City
Pope opens synod on Amazon, says 'approach on tip-toe'

Pope opens synod on Amazon, says 'approach on tip-toe'

 
Rome
Mannequin of Greta Thunberg hung from Rome bridge

Mannequin of Greta Thunberg hung from Rome bridge

 
Rome
Falcone killer Brusca asks house arrest

Falcone killer Brusca asks house arrest

 
Rome
Holsters not to blame for Trieste police deaths -Gabrielli

Holsters not to blame for Trieste police deaths -Gabrielli

 
Florence
Renzi parents 1 yr 9 mt term asked

Renzi parents 1 yr 9 mt term asked

 
Rome
Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, at least 13 dead

Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, at least 13 dead

 
Olbia
Man dies in cargo ship accident

Man dies in cargo ship accident

 

Dopo la vittoria
Bari, Vivarini ha i piedi per terra: «Tutto bene, ma si può fare di più»

Bari, Vivarini ha i piedi per terra: «Tutto bene, ma si può fare di più»

 

BariGli appuntamenti
Bari, nuova stagione del Teatro Palazzo con Boni, Pedrini, Sgarbi, Savino

Bari, nuova stagione del Teatro Palazzo con Boni, Pedrini, Sgarbi, Savino

 
Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, è ancora in Italia nonostante l'espulsione dal territorio nazionale: denunciato montenegrino

Brindisi, è ancora in Italia nonostante l'espulsione dal territorio nazionale: denunciato montenegrino

 
Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, cavalli feriti e denutriti: maneggio sequestrato

Manduria, cavalli feriti e denutriti: maneggio sequestrato

 
Batnel nordbarese
Trani, estorce denaro a imprenditore con metodo mafioso: arrestato 38enne

Trani, estorce denaro a imprenditore con metodo mafioso: arrestato 38enne

 
PotenzaPetrolio
Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

 
MateraL'annuncio
Matera 2019: bus per stazione di Ferrandina a rischio

Matera 2019: bus per stazione di Ferrandina a rischio

 
FoggiaLa visita
Stornarella, sottosegretario Miur va a trovare Potito a scuola

Stornarella, sottosegretario Miur va a trovare Potito a scuola VIDEO

 
Leccenel Salento
S.M. di Leuca, 25 migranti curdi soccorsi dopo due giorni in mare

S.M. di Leuca, 25 migranti curdi soccorsi dopo due giorni in mare

 

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Bari, centrosinistra fa il pieno al nuovo Consiglio metropolitano: 13 seggi su 18

Bari, centrosinistra fa il pieno al nuovo Consiglio metropolitano: 15 seggi su 18
Boom Maurodinoia, tutti gli eletti

Bitritto, salvo per miracolo dopo incidente, monito ai coetanei: «La vita è una»

Bitritto, salvo per miracolo dopo incidente, monito ai coetanei: «La vita è una»

Bari, auto si ribalta vicino il bar Riviera sul lungomare: 3 feriti

Bari, auto si ribalta vicino il bar Riviera sul lungomare: 3 feriti

Fumo a bordo, paura sul Bari-Londra: atterraggio di emergenza a Basilea

Fumo a bordo, paura sul Bari-Londra: atterraggio di emergenza a Basilea

Rome

Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, at least 13 dead

About 50 passengers on board, 22 survivors

Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, at least 13 dead

Rome, October 7 - The Italian Coast Guard and Italian finance police rescued 22 survivors and recovered the bodies of 13 people, all women, after a boat carrying about 50 migrants overturned Sunday night a few miles off the coast of Lampedusa. According to an initial reconstruction of event, when rescue patrol boats arrived to rescue the migrants from the boat, all the migrants moved to one end of the boat, causing it to overturn. Survivors said eight children are among those missing. Agrigento prosecutor Salvatore Vella arrived on the island to lead a probe. Prosecutors have already opened an investigation into shipwreck and multiple manslaughter, against person or persons unknown. The NGO Open Arms said it saved 40 people from a different boat overnight, including a young boy and a newborn. Lampedusa bears the brunt of migrant landings from north Africa, especially Libya.

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

