Renzi parents 1 yr 9 mt term asked

Florence, October 7 - Florence prosecutors on Monday requested a one year, nine months jail term for the parents of ex-premier, former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and now head of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, Matteo Renzi, in a false invoices case. Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli deny the charges. Prosecutors asked for a jail term of two years and three months for the third defendant, businessman Luigi Dagostino. The prosecutor said the three acted criminally in allegedly issuing false invoices, perhaps not only for allegedly dodging taxes. He said Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli "are two experienced businesspeople who issue invoices for major sums, meant to evade taxes". Dagostino also issued fake invoices for the same ends, the prosecutor said. The issuing of the invoices may also have had "other purposes" which the prosecutor did not go into.