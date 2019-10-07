Golf: 2022 Ryder Cup in Rome to take place Sept 30-Oct 2

Rome, October 7 - The countdown to the 2022 Ryder Cup in Rome can officially start after organizers confirmed the dates of the competition on Monday. Ryder Cup Europe said the battle between the golf stars of Europe and the United States will start on September 30 and finish on October 2, 2022. The 44th Ryder Cup will take place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at Guidonia, a town near the capital. "It is another important step in the journey towards the first Italian Ryder Cup," said Gian Paolo Montali, the director general of the Ryder Cup 2022 project. "Our aim is not just to host an iconic event, but it is also to leave the country a legacy".