Pig kills man, badly hurts 2-yr-old boy

Rome, October 6 - A pig killed a man and badly hurt his two-year-old son at a farm on the outskirts of Rome Sunday. The 50-year-old Romanian man took his son to the pen hoping to show him the just-born piglets when the sow attacked him, knocking him over and inflicting a fatal bite. The animal then seriously injured the toddler. Emergency services rushed to the spot but were unable to do anything for the man. The boy was helicoptered to a hospital at Tivoli, and was moved to Rome Bambino Gesù children's hospital Sunday night. He was said to be "breathing with a ventilator, sedated and in critical condition" on Monday. The incident happened in the Corcolle area. An autopsy has been ordered.