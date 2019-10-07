Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2019 | 14:37

Rome

Gualtieri optimistic budget will get EU green light

Govt requested flexibility allowed by the rules - minister

Gualtieri optimistic budget will get EU green light

Rome, October 7 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Monday that "we are confident" the European Commission will give the green light to the government's budget plans for 2020 as outlined in its recently updated DEF economic blueprint. The budget features around 29 billion euros worth of new measures, around half of which would be covered by the concession of 'flexibility' in the EU budget rules. Among other things, it averts a hike in value-added tax set to kick in next year. "There is constant dialogue," Gualtieri said. "The flexibility that we seek is within the rules. "Naturally, the Commission is waiting for the budget (itself). "That is what it expresses an opinion on".

