Graham calls on Conte to keep cooperating with Barr

Rome, October 7 - Lindsey Graham, the US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and a big supporter of President Donald Trump, has written a letter to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on them to continue cooperating with US Attorney General William Barr. Barr reportedly met top Italian intelligence officials in Rome last month, as part of an effort to look into the events that led to Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. "I write to request your country's continued cooperation with Attorney General Barr as the Department of Justice continues to investigate the origins and extent of foreign influence in the 2016 U.S. presidential election," Graham wrote in the letter, the Senate Judiciary Committee said. "That the Attorney General is holding meetings with your countries to aid in the Justice Department's investigation of what happened is well within the bounds of his normal activities. He is simply doing his job". Some have questioned whether the Italian intelligence services should be cooperating with Barr in this investigation. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the Italia Viva party, has called on Conte to report to parliamentary intelligence oversight body COPASIR about the talks. "If he wants to make things clear, it is right for him to go to COPASIR and explain everything," said Renzi, whose party is part of the coalition supporting Conte's executive. "The question is why did the American justice minister come in secret to meet the head of (security department) DIS".