Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, dozens missing

Rome, October 7 - The Italian Coast Guard and Italian finance police rescued 22 survivors and recovered the bodies of two women Wednesday, after a boat carrying about 50 migrants overturned Tuesday night a few miles off the coast of Lampedusa. Authorities said two other bodies have been sighted. According to an initial reconstruction of the event, when rescue patrol boats arrived to rescue the migrants from the boat, all the migrants moved to one end of the boat, causing it to overturn. Survivors said eight children are among those missing. The NGO Open Arms said it saved 40 people from a different boat overnight, including a young boy and a newborn.