Rome
Italy in danger of entering recession - Confindustria

Rome
Economic weakness set to continue - ISTAT

Rome
Graham calls on Conte to keep cooperating with Barr

Catanzaro
Catanzaro schools evacuated after quake

Rome
Migrant boat overturns off Lampedusa, dozens missing

Rome
Soccer: Juve end Inter's perfect start, claim top spot

Trieste
2 police shot dead in Trieste

Trieste
2 police shot dead in Trieste

Rome
Rome Film Fest to feature women directors, music

Trieste
2 police shot dead in Trieste

Trieste
2 police shot dead in Trieste

Dopo la vittoria
Bari, Vivarini ha i piedi per terra: «Tutto bene, ma si può fare di più»

BariHuman Library
La biblioteca umana arriva a Giovinazzo: non si legge, i libri sono persone con cui parlare

PotenzaPetrolio
Basilicata, gas gratis in 13 comuni grazie a nuova intesa Total

MateraL'annuncio
Matera 2019: bus per stazione di Ferrandina a rischio

FoggiaLa visita
Stornarella, sottosegretario Miur va a trovare Potito a scuola

Battra piante e dosi pronte
Barletta, incensurato ha in casa 50kg di marijuana: arrestato

Leccenel Salento
S.M. di Leuca, 25 migranti curdi soccorsi dopo due giorni in mare

TarantoI dubbi dei magistrati
Taranto, immunità a Mittal: la Procura scrive al Senato

BrindisiIl caso
Tuturano, al volante senza aver mai preso la patente: denunciato 71enne

Rome

Soccer: Juve end Inter's perfect start, claim top spot

Dybala and Higuain goals give champions 2-1 win at San Siro

Rome, October 7 - Champions Juventus ended Inter Milan's perfect start to the season and went top of Serie A with a 2-1 win at the San Siro on Sunday. Goals by Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain earned the Turin giants victory in the 'derby of Italy'. Leutaro Martinez scored a first-half penalty that had temporarily levelled the match for Inter after Dybala's opener. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, have 19 points from seven games, one more than Inter. Third-placed Atalanta are two points further back after a 3-1 win over Lecce. Napoli, fourth with 13 points, drew 0-0 with Torino. AS Roma, fifth, were held 1-1 at home by Cagliari. AC Milan, who are 13th with nine points, won 2-1 at Genoa to end a three-match losing streak.

