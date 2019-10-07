Soccer: Juve end Inter's perfect start, claim top spot

Rome, October 7 - Champions Juventus ended Inter Milan's perfect start to the season and went top of Serie A with a 2-1 win at the San Siro on Sunday. Goals by Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain earned the Turin giants victory in the 'derby of Italy'. Leutaro Martinez scored a first-half penalty that had temporarily levelled the match for Inter after Dybala's opener. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, have 19 points from seven games, one more than Inter. Third-placed Atalanta are two points further back after a 3-1 win over Lecce. Napoli, fourth with 13 points, drew 0-0 with Torino. AS Roma, fifth, were held 1-1 at home by Cagliari. AC Milan, who are 13th with nine points, won 2-1 at Genoa to end a three-match losing streak.