Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2019 | 21:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Trieste
2 police shot dead in Trieste

2 police shot dead in Trieste

 
Trieste
2 police shot dead in Trieste

2 police shot dead in Trieste

 
Rome
Rome Film Fest to feature women directors, music

Rome Film Fest to feature women directors, music

 
Trieste
2 police shot dead in Trieste

2 police shot dead in Trieste

 
Trieste
2 police shot dead in Trieste

2 police shot dead in Trieste

 
Brescia
Man, 70, kills wife, attempts suicide

Man, 70, kills wife, attempts suicide

 
Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat says Renzi

Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat says Renzi

 
Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat says Renzi

Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat says Renzi

 
Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

 
Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

 
Carnago
Soccer: Dark now but wait for judgement - Giampaolo

Soccer: Dark now but wait for judgement - Giampaolo

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaAlla Festa dell'Unità
Foggia, ministro Boccia: «Per autonomia guerra totale a diseguaglianze» Alle regionali: «Sosterremo Emiliano»

Foggia, ministro Boccia: «Per autonomia guerra totale a diseguaglianze». Alle regionali: «Sosterremo Emiliano»

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, la denuncia di una mamma: «Mio ex trattiene nostro figlio in Egitto»

Lecce, la denuncia di una mamma: «Mio ex trattiene nostro figlio in Egitto»

 
BariLotta alla sporcizia
Bari, "incivile" pizzicato mentre getta via una sedia: scatta multa salata

Bari, "incivile" pizzicato mentre getta via una sedia: scatta multa salata

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, tentano di truffare anziana: in manette due giovani

Potenza, tentano di truffare anziana: in manette due giovani

 
BatIl caso
Bisceglie, va contromano e aggredisce i vigili: denunciato 57enne

Bisceglie, va contromano e aggredisce i vigili: denunciato 57enne

 
TarantoLa frode
Taranto, senza reddito ma con 149 auto intestate: sanzionato commerciante

Taranto, senza reddito ma con 149 auto intestate: sanzionato commerciante

 
BrindisiLa curiosità
Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

 
MateraBarriere architettoniche
Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

 

i più letti

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Bari, clan Strisciuglio ancora in vita: affiliati "battezzati" in casa

Bari, clan Strisciuglio ancora in vita: affiliati "battezzati" in casa

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Trieste

2 police shot dead in Trieste

In shootout at central police station

2 police shot dead in Trieste

Trieste, October 4 - Two police officers were shot dead in a firefight with two alleged robbers, a pair of brothers, at Trieste's central police station on Friday. The men died of their wounds in hospital. Both men were said to be around 30. Three other police were injured in the shootout, along with one of the alleged robbers. None of these four men are said to be a in a life-threatening condition. The two brothers have been arrested, police said later. The brothers had been taken to the station after a search for the robbers of a scooter early in the morning, police said. One of the two stole an officer's gun after being accompanied to the toilet, and fired at them. Both brothers tried to flee. President Sergio Matteralla voiced sadness at the "barbaric" shootings. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese headed to Trieste. The robbers, from the Dominican Republic, were named as Alejandro Augusto Stephan Meran, 29, affected by psychiatric issues, and Carlysle Stephan Meran, 32. The younger brother was the shooter, police said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati