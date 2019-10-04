Man, 70, kills wife, attempts suicide

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Brescia
04 Ottobre 2019
Brescia, October 4 - A 70-year-old man killed his wife and tried to kill himself in Brescia Friday, police said. They said the couple had been grappling with depression for some time. The woman, a 70-year-old retiree, suffered wounds to the throat and head. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition. The incident took place in their home in Via Lombroso.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su