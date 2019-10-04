Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat says Renzi
Aosta
04 Ottobre 2019
Aosta, October 3 - Part of a section of a glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc that is in danger of collapsing is sliding down the mountain at a speed of 1.5 metre a day, the Val d'Aosta regional government and the safe mountain foundation at Courmayeur said FRiday, with the rate having sped up 15 cm this week..
