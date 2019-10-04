Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2019 | 17:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat says Renzi

Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat says Renzi

 
Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

 
Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

 
Carnago
Soccer: Dark now but wait for judgement - Giampaolo

Soccer: Dark now but wait for judgement - Giampaolo

 
Vatican City
Pope consecrates Amazon synod to St Francis of Assisi

Pope consecrates Amazon synod to St Francis of Assisi

 
Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

 
Sao Paulo
We're confident Brazil will improve says Julia Utensili

We're confident Brazil will improve says Julia Utensili

 
Assisi
Don't mix Alitalia with motorway concessions - Conte

Don't mix Alitalia with motorway concessions - Conte

 
Rome
Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

 
Shizuoka
Rugby: Italy lose 49-3 to South Africa at RWC

Rugby: Italy lose 49-3 to South Africa at RWC

 
Vatican City
Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Bisceglie, va contromano e aggredisce i vigili: denunciato 57enne

Bisceglie, va contromano e aggredisce i vigili: denunciato 57enne

 
TarantoLa frode
Taranto, senza reddito ma con 149 auto intestate: sanzionato commerciante

Taranto, senza reddito ma con 149 auto intestate: sanzionato commerciante

 
FoggiaLe foto
Pneumatici, plastica, scarti: la Capitanata è la Nuova Terra dei Fuochi

Pneumatici, plastica, scarti: la Capitanata è la Nuova Terra dei Fuochi

 
BrindisiLa curiosità
Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

 
BariL'evento
Bari candidata a ospitare i leader del Med7, Decaro: «Opportunità unica per la città»

Bari candidata a ospitare i leader del Med7, Decaro: «Opportunità unica per la città»

 
MateraBarriere architettoniche
Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

 

i più letti

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Bari, clan Strisciuglio ancora in vita: affiliati "battezzati" in casa

Bari, clan Strisciuglio ancora in vita: affiliati "battezzati" in casa

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Mafia, allarme per i minicellulari: «Sono in tutte le carceri, ordini via sms»

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Senise, nell'arsenale anche un cannone: in manette un 56enne

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Taranto, lanciò la bambina dal balcone: 20 anni di carcere

Vatican City

Pope consecrates Amazon synod to St Francis of Assisi

Tree-planting ceremony in Vatican gardens

Pope consecrates Amazon synod to St Francis of Assisi

Vatican City, October 4 - During a highly symbolic tree-planting ceremony in the Vatican Gardens on Friday, Pope Francis placed the upcoming Synod for the Amazon under the protection of Saint Francis of Assisi, Vatican News reported. The phrase "Everything is connected" recurs often in Pope Francis' 'green' Encyclical, Laudato Sì, the Vatican news outlet recalled. During a unique ceremony in the Vatican Gardens on Friday, signs, symbols and songs, ensured that everything really was "connected". Starting with the timing: 4 October is the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, which closes the "Season of Creation" that began on 1 September. This year also marks 40 years since Pope Saint John Paul II proclaimed St Francis Patron Saint "of those who promote ecology". And, in just two days, the Synod for the Amazon will open, the first Synod ever to address the issue of integral ecology. Then there were the participants: the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network, the Order of Franciscan Friars Minor, and the Global Catholic Climate Movement organized the event, while various religious congregations and representatives of the indigenous people of the Amazon Region played important roles in providing colour and creativity. The ceremony culminated with the planting of a holm oak from Assisi. The name of the tree is believed to come from the old Anglo-Saxon word for "holly" - "holy". Even the soil in which the tree was planted came steeped in significance. There was soil from the Amazon, celebrating the wealth of the bioregion's cultures and traditions; earth from India, representing countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis, where droughts and floods leave millions devastated; soil representing refugees and migrants, forced to leave their homes because of war, poverty, and ecological devastation. There was earth from places of human trafficking, and from sustainable development projects around the world. And there was more soil from the Amazon, earth bathed in the blood of those who have died fighting against its destruction. But the tree also stands in soil coming from the places where Saint Francis walked, in and around Assisi: a place of encounter with the Creator, where the Saint composed the first part of his "Canticle of the Creatures". Written in the 13th Century, it is believed to be one of the first works of literature in the Italian language. A musical version of this prayer-poem accompanied the tree planting ceremony in the Vatican Gardens. The Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is Cardinal Peter Turkson. He too was present at the ceremony, and described how the "Season of Creation" is "not only a time for prophetic gestures…but a time for wisdom", a season to respond to the ecological crisis". Pope Francis' Message for the World Day of Prayer for Creation, said the Cardinal, suggests "a time of change: humanity's turning a new leaf to save the planet".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati