Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat says Renzi

Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding at over 1m a day

Carnago
Soccer: Dark now but wait for judgement - Giampaolo

Vatican City
Pope consecrates Amazon synod to St Francis of Assisi

Rome
Tax wedge cut not revolution of proletariat - Renzi

Sao Paulo
We're confident Brazil will improve says Julia Utensili

Assisi
Don't mix Alitalia with motorway concessions - Conte

Rome
Repatriations in 4 mts with new migrant decree - Di Maio

Shizuoka
Rugby: Italy lose 49-3 to South Africa at RWC

Vatican City
Pope asks nuns to pray for him, not against

Serie C
Bari calcio, Schiavone recuperato per il match contro la Cavese

BatIl caso
Bisceglie, va contromano e aggredisce i vigili: denunciato 57enne

TarantoLa frode
Taranto, senza reddito ma con 149 auto intestate: sanzionato commerciante

FoggiaLe foto
Pneumatici, plastica, scarti: la Capitanata è la Nuova Terra dei Fuochi

BrindisiLa curiosità
Brindisi, Enav porta 22 studenti sulla Torre di controllo dell'aeroporto

BariL'evento
Bari candidata a ospitare i leader del Med7, Decaro: «Opportunità unica per la città»

MateraBarriere architettoniche
Matera, turismo e porte aperte ai disabili: la città sia accessibile

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, i medici si ribellano contro i «baroni» dell’ospedale S. Carlo

LecceIl caso
Lecce, «il caso Lidl non è unico»: ora sono a rischio altri 5 supermercati

Carnago

Soccer: Dark now but wait for judgement - Giampaolo

Players shd give lives for club, not me says Milan boss

Soccer: Dark now but wait for judgement - Giampaolo

Carnago, October 4 - Under-pressure AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo told reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Genoa that Milan's six points in six games spelled a "dark" situation but they should "wait to express judgments". Giampolo also commented on defender Alessio Romagnoli's vow after the last loss, to Fiorentina, to "stay with Giampaolo to the death". The coach said: "Milan's 25 players must not give their lives for me, but for themselves, for the club". He added: "after six points in six games it's all dark but I would wait to give definitive judgements". Giampaolo is widely tipped to be Serie A's first sacking this season.

