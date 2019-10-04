Soccer: Dark now but wait for judgement - Giampaolo

Carnago, October 4 - Under-pressure AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo told reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Genoa that Milan's six points in six games spelled a "dark" situation but they should "wait to express judgments". Giampolo also commented on defender Alessio Romagnoli's vow after the last loss, to Fiorentina, to "stay with Giampaolo to the death". The coach said: "Milan's 25 players must not give their lives for me, but for themselves, for the club". He added: "after six points in six games it's all dark but I would wait to give definitive judgements". Giampaolo is widely tipped to be Serie A's first sacking this season.