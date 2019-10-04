We're confident Brazil will improve says Julia Utensili

Sao Paulo, October 4 - Italian company Julia Utensili, one of the international leaders for the production of metal-cutting saws, has said that it will continue to bank on Brazil, where is has been doing business for over two decades, even though the South American country's economy is currently experiencing uncertainty. "We are confident that Brazil will improve in the medium and long term," Ernesto D'Andrea, the company's sales director, told ANSA after a conference at the Tubotech fair dedicated to tubes, valves and connectors. Organized by Cipa Fiera Milano, the event has been taking place in Sao Paulo since Thursday. After presenting Julia Utensili's products to local companies, D'Andrea admitted that in recent years the volume of steel processed on the Brazilian market has decreased and this has influenced the company's activities in the country. "But we continue to hope for an improvement and we continue to bank on the Brazilian market," the manager said, adding that his job usually takes him to Brazil at least once a year. Julia Utensili was founded in Tarcento, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, in 1978.